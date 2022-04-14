Israel Occupation Forces Kill Palestinian Woman in Hebron

Israeli occupation forces shot dead a woman, whose identity is still to be confirmed on Sunday 10th of May, in the city of Hebron.

Security sources and eyewitnesses told WAFA news agency that the occupation forces fired live bullets at a woman, which led to her severe injuries and as they left her bleeding on the ground.

#شاهد مكان إطلاق جيش الاحتلال النار تجاه سيدة في المسجد الإبراهيمي في #الخليل pic.twitter.com/GrO5iYAPgn — Newpress | نيو برس (@NewpressPs) April 10, 2022

The Ministry of Health said that it was informed of the death of the citizen, who had been seriously wounded after the Israeli occupation forces bullets in the vicinity of the Ibrahimi Mosque in the city of Hebron.

The occupation forces later declared the area a “closed military” and prevented medical staff from entering the place the IOF also closed the doors of the Ibrahimi Mosque locking inside its workers

This jane doe comes as the second casualty since this morning, after the martyrdom of Ghada Sabatien a legally blind (45 years), widow and mother of six, from Husan in Bethlehem, who was shot by the occupation soldiers, bled to death and succumbed to her injuries.

the Europian Union wrote a statment in a tweet

Horrified by the killing of a Palestinian woman by ISF near Bethlehem. Our deepest condolences to her family. Such excessive use of lethal force against an unarmed civilian is unacceptable. This incidence must be swiftly investigated and the perpetrators be brought to justice. — EU and Palestinians (@EUpalestinians) April 10, 2022

This comes only two days after Israel’s PM gives security forces free rein flowing the surge in violence. “There are not and will not be limited for this war,” Bennett said, speaking hours after Thursday night’s attack in the coastal city of Tel Aviv. apparently, as the so-called ‘defense forces turn on offense they raid refugee camps and kill unarmed women.

Featured image: File photo.

Please leave this field empty Want More ? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA (MONDAY DELIVERY) We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.