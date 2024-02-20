This Monday, the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-People’s Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP) announced the appointment of Jorge Arreaza as the organization’s new executive secretary. The information was released by the Alliance through a statement posted on its website and social media platforms.

The document states that the heads of State and governments of the ALBA-TCP member countries instructed the new secretary to advance an ambitious work plan to develop the organization’s 2030 Strategic Agenda.

The Executive Secretariat will coordinate actions to revitalize the region’s cooperation architecture, including promoting commercial exchange and developing the logistics chain, expanding air and maritime connectivity, expanding social inclusion programs, expanding the Alba Bank, and reviving Petrocaribe.

#COMUNICADO | ALBA-TCP anuncia nombramiento del diplomático venezolano Jorge Arreaza como nuevo Secretario Ejecutivo de la Alianza. Los países instruyeron al nuevo Secretario el avance acelerado en la Agenda Estratégica 2030 del ALBA-TCP.https://t.co/ONmjTZ0UrU#19Feb pic.twitter.com/rNRsTh6i7a — ALBA-TCP (@ALBATCP) February 19, 2024

In the statement, the organization expressed its gratitude to Ambassador Félix Plasencia for “the excellent work carried out at the head of the Executive Secretariat in the last year.”

Below is the unofficial translation of the statement:

The heads of state and government of the member countries of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-People’s Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP) are pleased to announce the appointment of the Venezuelan diplomat Jorge Arreaza, former vice president and former Minister of Foreign Affairs Foreign Affairs of Venezuela, as the new Executive Secretary of the ALBA-TCP. He has been tasked with carrying out an ambitious work plan, the ALBA-TCP Strategic Agenda 2030, aimed at giving an extraordinary boost to the process of comprehensive consolidation of the Alliance in the years to come.

The new executive secretary has received the mandate to coordinate actions to revitalize the region’s cooperation architecture by promoting commercial exchange and the development of the logistics chain, the expansion of air and maritime connectivity, the expansion of social inclusion programs, the expansion of the Alba Bank in terms of members, assets and credit capacity, the reinvigoration of Petrocaribe, and the promotion of its convergence with other regional development cooperation mechanisms; among others.

The heads of state and government of ALBA-TCP thank Ambassador Félix Plasencia for the excellent work carried out at the head of the Executive Secretariat in the last year.

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SF

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.