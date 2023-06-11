Caracas, June 9, 2023 (OrinocoTribune.com)—The Chicago ALBA Solidarity Committee is inviting everyone to a webinar organized by the Nicaragua Solidarity Coalition, with the participation of high-level officials from Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela, to expose the attacks that successive US administrations have unsuccessfully launched over the years to destroy the Bolivarian Alternative for the Americas – Peoples Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP).

The speakers will be: from Cuba, Héctor Igarza Cabrera, ambassador to Canada; from Venezuela, Carlos Ron, Venezuela’s deputy foreign affairs minister for North America; and from Nicaragua, Minister of Commerce Jesús Bermudez.

This 90-minute webinar hosted by the Nicaragua Solidarity Coalition will feature representatives from the three most anti-imperialist countries in the ALBA-TCP agreement: Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua, which are also the three countries in Latin America that are most targeted by the United States. You can register at this link.

The main objectives of the webinar are to discuss:

What is the ALBA-TCP? How has each participating country benefited from the agreement?

How have US coercive measures (sanctions, embargo, blockade) affected the agreement? What are their effects on the people in each country?

This event is part of a monthly webinar series on Nicaragua. Additional organizational sponsors are welcome. Contact Barbara@NicaSolidarity.net to sign on.

Co-sponsors

Nicaragua Solidarity Coalition, Alliance for Global Justice, Anticonquista, Baltimore Club CPUSA, Baltimore Philip Berrigan Chapter (Veterans for Peace), Casa Baltimore/Limay, Chicago ALBA Solidarity, Claudia Jones School for Political Education, Echoes of Silence, Fire This Time Movement for Social Justice – Canada, Frente Hugo Chávez para la Defensa de los Pueblos – Canada, Friends of Latin America, Friends of the ATC, Friendship Office of the Americas, Green Renaissance – Sovereign Rights Movement, International Action Center, International Manifesto Group, Jubilee House Community, Nicaragua Solidarity Campaign Action Group, Orinoco Tribune, Peoples Power Assembly (Baltimore), Portland Central America Solidarity Committee (PCASC), Rights Action, Rochester Committee on Latin America (ROCLA), Struggle/La Lucha, Task Force on the Americas, Victor Jara Siempre Canta.

