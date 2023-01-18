On Tuesday, January 17, the head of the government delegation to the Mexico Talks and president of Venezuela’s National Assembly, Jorge Rodríguez, urged the nation’s far-right opposition to comply with the agreements signed in Mexico last September.

During his speech at the session in the National Assembly, Rodríguez said that the opposition, by refusing to comply with the agreements in had entered into, is eroding the government’s good faith in pursuing dialogue.

“If there is something I believe in, it is in the pledged word,” said Rodríguez. “Those representatives of the Venezuelan right who signed a social agreement in Mexico City in the presence of the government of the United Mexican States, of the accompanying countries such as the Kingdom of the Netherlands and the Russian Federation, and with the endorsement of United States—because it must be said, they asked them first, they requested authorization from their owners in the United States—if they do not fulfill the return of the $3.2 billion we had agreed to, there is no reason to continue a dialogue with people who do not keep their word.”

“There is a signature, you know, and nine more delegates signed, complying,” Rodríguez said. “There is nothing sadder than a man who does not keep his word. If I put my signature on a document, my moral, ethical and spiritual obligation is to comply with and enforce those agreements.”

In statements issued during the regular session this Tuesday in the National Assembly, Rodríguez emphatically condemned various sectors of the opposition for issuing constant threats of increasing sanctions on Venezuela with US complicity.

“This country will continue to grow regardless of these threats,” Rodríguez said. “Continue with your instructions to maintain sanctions and the blockade against Venezuela, because we are going to continue growing.”

“There is nothing more despicable than signing a paper knowing or suspecting that they were not going to be able to fulfill that task,” Rodríguez said. “We are not asking that they should give funds to anyone, we are asking that they return what was stolen, that they return what they have stolen for hospitals, for the national electrical system. Put your threats where they fit.”

It should be recalled that the agreement—signed in Mexico—promised the return of more than $3 billion USD seized by the parallel government of the opposition, recognized by the US and its allies in January, 2019, after deputy Juan Guaidó declared himself interim president in a Caracas plaza. These funds were to be allocated to improving Venezuela’s infrastructure and social programs, including schools, healthcare system, public services and, particularly, the electrical system, which have deteriorated during years of economic attacks led by the US.

AN approves Legislative Agenda for the period 2023

The same day, deputies unanimously approved the Legislative Agenda for the period 2023, with the purpose of drafting laws to favor the Venezuelan people. Rodríguez said that a plan presented by President Nicolás Maduro defines seven lines of action that must be accompanied by the deputies of the National Parliament.

An additional line of action, related to the strengthening of the 1×10 mechanism and Bricomiles, was added to the initial plan announced by President Maduro. The 2023 Legislative Agenda is considering the approval of 28 laws distributed in five blocks, noted Rodríguez.

