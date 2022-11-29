On Monday, November 28, during the weekly PSUV press conference, Vice President of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) Diosdado Cabello stressed that the agreement signed at the Mexico Talks is beneficial for the Venezuelan people.

He pointed out that although the resources will be returned to Venezuela through the United Nations (UN), they belong to the people and will be used for their benefit, which is what matters most.

“We [already] have some project agreements with the UN, and what happens if the UN is there? We don’t care. That money belongs to Venezuela,” he said, referring to the $3 billion for education, electricity, healthcare and other well-defined projects, which they will finally regain access to due to the agreement reached during the Mexico Talks.

“The great beneficiary of the dialogue is the people of Venezuela,” Cabello added during the press conference, “The PSUV applauds the restart of dialogue in Mexico and its proposals and results.”

Cabello positively highlighted that the agreements reached are in the social, political and economic areas. “We hope that they -the far right opposition- comply.”

He emphasized that the Venezuelan government knows the people’s priorities and, thus, has accepted the UN as the means of executing the agreement reached in the Mexico Talks.

Elections

Cabello criticized the sector of the Venezuelan opposition that requested free elections, recalling that in Venezuela, electoral guarantees “have been given for a long time. We have the most efficient electoral system in much of the world.”

He said that the opposition’s problem is the recognition of the National Electoral Council (CNE), as they only recognize their own victories but not their defeats.

He also recalled that when the opposition won the National Assembly (AN) elections in 2015, “they did not question the CNE and the fingerprint scanners because they won.”

“Electoral conditions have been in place in Venezuela for a long time, and here we will never return to paper ballots, that is from the past, from the old Venezuelan politics,” Cabello said in reference to the countless electoral fraud crimes committed before the election of President Hugo Chávez.

Similarly, he said that fingerprint scanners will not be eliminated, as they guarantee that each person casts just one vote rather than multiple votes, which was the common electoral practice before the Bolivarian Revolution.

Cabello asserted that the Venezuelan opposition is divided, every man for himself, “but they are the same ones who participated in the 2002 coup, in the attempted invasions of our country, in the attempted coup in Altamira, the same ones that allowed CITGO and Monómeros to be stolen.”

Dialogue in Colombia

Referring to the peace talks between the National Liberation Army (ELN) and the government of Colombian President Gustavo Petro, where Venezuela acts as an international mediator, Cabello stated that peace in Colombia has repercussions throughout the continent.

“Welcome to peace. The Venezuelan government, not just from now on but always, has maintained that criterion,” he said regarding President Petro’s request for Venezuela to be a mediator in their negotiation process.

Cabello emphasized, “Venezuela is here doing our duty to our Homeland and the entire continent for the peace of the peoples. Colombia’s peace is our peace, and it is the peace of this continent.”

(Últimas Noticias) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SF

