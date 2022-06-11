June 11, 2022
Featured image: PSL activist Walter Smolarek (right) calls out OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro (left bottom panel) for his role in the 2019 coup in Bolivia and the ongoing destabilization attempts in Venezuela. Photo: VTV

Featured image: PSL activist Walter Smolarek (right) calls out OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro (left bottom panel) for his role in the 2019 coup in Bolivia and the ongoing destabilization attempts in Venezuela. Photo: VTV