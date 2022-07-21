Venezuela’s vice minister for productive economy, Héctor Silva, announced that 10 upscale resort hotels will be built on La Tortuga Island using renewable solar and wind energy. The project was evaluated for 10 months by the Office of the Presidency of Venezuela and the ministries for science and technology, tourism, ecosocialism, and transportation.

“This project was developed taking into account the environment, respecting the rules and regulations through the framework of the ministry of ecosocialism,” Silva said. The project will be carried out “on the edge of the island … respecting the fauna and flora of La Tortuga,” he added.

After the creation of the Special Economic Zones, La Tortuga Island, located in the Caribbean sea, will become “a great tourism center in the Caribbean,” said President Nicolás Maduro.

The sparsely inhabited La Tortuga is the largest of about 600 islands and smaller formations that compose the Federal Dependencies of Venezuela.

Se declaran las primeras 5 #ZonasEconómicasEspeciales

– Paraguaná (Falcón)

– Puerto Cabello-Morón (Carabobo)

– Estado La Guaira

– Margarita (Nueva Esparta)

– La Tortuga (Territorio Insular Francisco de Miranda) pic.twitter.com/WjOkiZs0pI — Centro Internacional de Inversión Productiva (@CiipVen) July 21, 2022

RELATED CONTENT: What Does the Uber Scandal Have to Do With Venezuelan Special Economic Zones?

“I am not exaggerating when I tell you that the project on the island of La Tortuga is the largest and most important tourism project today in the Caribbean and in the world,” President Maduro said, while exhorting businesspeople from Africa, Latin America, Asia, Europe, and the Caribbean to invest in “the most important ecological project in the entire world.” He called on investors from European countries not to be influenced by US pressure.

Silva said that a ecosocialist research center will be built on the island “that permanently contributes to the development of technology and research,” and safeguards the environment.

The tourism project on La Tortuga Island will also include an international airport and a port “which will be a destination for cruise ships that travel through the Caribbean,” said Silva.

“La Tortuga, as a tourist center in the Caribbean, will compete with the tourism developments of Aruba and Curacao,” Silva said. “It was decreed as a special Economic Zone to attract investors.”

RELATED CONTENT: Special Economic Zones: Why Venezuela Relies on Them to Attract Foreign Investment

Promotion of tourism in Carabobo and Margarita

The governor of Carabobo state, Rafael Lacava, stated that the Puerto Cabello-Morón axis not only possesses transportation facilities, but also tourism opportunities to promote development and “compete with the Caribbean market.”

“We are determined to join and participate in this market, we have the tools and the competitive advantages of a prodigious land,” added Lacava.

For his part, he opposition governor of Nueva Esparta state (Margarita island), Morel Rodríguez, said that the SEZs will allow—at the local level—for the strengthening of the tourism industry “to transform Nueva Esparta into an operational hub for national and international tourism,” as well as to promote comprehensive development in strategic areas.

“My thanks, as a son of this land, as a defender of the policies that you are promoting, for the well being of the country, without sectarianism or petty attitudes, because we are all Venezuelans and we want the best for Venezuela,” Rodríguez said.

(Últimas Noticias) by Odry Fornetano

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.