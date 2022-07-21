On Tuesday, July 19, Venezuela’s minister for oil, Tareck El Aissami, reported on details of the terrorist attack perpetrated against a PDVSA (Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A.) gas pipeline, located in Monagas state in Eastern Venezuela.

El Aissami indicated that the authorities are carrying out the relevant investigations and operations to find those responsible for the terrorist attack.

Likewise, he reported that less than 150 meters from the gas pipeline, they found a hiding place, in which they found relevant material that will bring them closer to those responsible.

@TareckPSUV anunció que seguirán profundizando en las investigaciones, y que el presente hallazgo es importante, ya que permite conducir la línea de investigación para dar con los culpables de este ataque criminal.#VenezuelaVictoriosa pic.twitter.com/5RaKe5dN6t — Min. PP Petróleo (@MinPetroleoVE) July 19, 2022

RELATED CONTENT: Iván Duque’s Desperate Farewell: Venezuela Condemns New Attack on Pipeline Network

“We have obtained materials that are part of the investigation chain and we will find the person responsible for this attack, which they did with the intention of causing damage to the industry,” said the oil minister.

He explained that those who perpetrated the sabotage of the gas pipeline misaligned the pressure system, causing a leak to produce the explosion.

In addition, he pointed out that among the materials found in the hiding place there were stolen cables and screws which had been used to remove the valves of the gas pipelines.

@TareckPSUV: "Seguimos comprometidos, nuestra clase trabajadora de @PDVSA, la FANB, así como los equipos técnicos, científicos, bomberos, el personal que actuó de manera digna, con patriotismo, para enfrentar esta vil y repudiable acción por parte de los enemigos de la paz". pic.twitter.com/QcTGwjouGX — Min. PP Petróleo (@MinPetroleoVE) July 19, 2022

“We are going to continue developing the investigation, there is also relevant material that will bring us closer to those responsible,” El Aissami said.

RELATED CONTENT: Diosdado Cabello: Washington Sends Mercenaries to Attack Venezuela’s Pipelines

In that sense, he reiterated that it was an act of sabotage against the gas pipeline system, and that they are already restoring operations and repairing the affected sections.

He also added that in a few hours they will be restoring the supply of methane gas to the industrial sector of Venezuela.

Regarding the investigation, he added that they are in contact with the Attorney General’s Office and with security agencies, to find the whereabouts of those responsible.

“We are in permanent communication with the Attorney General’s Office and with security agencies to find the whereabouts of these criminals; sooner rather than later we will find those responsible,” he pointed out.

On Sunday night, Minister El Aissami condemned a new attack on the gas system in Eastern Venezuela.

The attack on the gas pipeline caused a fire with flames greater than 100 meters high and a large-scale shock wave.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/DD

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.