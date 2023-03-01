On Monday, February 27, the Sixth Constitutional Court of Lima, in Peru, declared the habeas corpus that sought the immediate release of President Pedro Castillo and his reinstatement as president of Peru inadmissible.

The National Federation of Lawyers of Peru also filed an appeal in favor of Castillo’s former prime minister, Aníbal Torres. Judge Gisela Haydee Ocaña declared the appeal inadmissible in a new move by the Peruvian establishment to consolidate the parliamentary coup d’etat against President Castillo. Castillo was democratically elected by the Peruvian people, who have been protesting in the streets since December, demanding justice despite bloody police and military repression.

“The Sixth Constitutional Court of Lima declared the habeas corpus filed in favor of Pedro Castillo and Aníbal Torres inadmissible for an alleged violation of individual freedom and motives of judicial resolutions,” the Court reported through its social media accounts.

#AHORA 6to Juzgado Constitucional de @CSJdeLima declaró improcedente hábeas corpus presentado a favor de Pedro Castillo y Aníbal Torres por supuesto atentado contra la libertad individual y motivaciones de resoluciones judiciales. Resolución aquí: https://t.co/u34Mm6W86N pic.twitter.com/hInSn2MsOT — CSJ de Lima (@CSJdeLima) February 27, 2023

The appeal filed in favor of Castillo also sought to annul “all judicial, administrative, legislative resolutions and laws that oppose” Castillo’s status as constitutional president of Peru.

Judge Gisela Haydee Ocaña argued that the National Federation of Lawyers filed said habeas corpus “unreasonably, disregarding constitutional principles and values” and “disregarding respect for fundamental rights.”

#LoÚltimo Sétimo Juzgado Constitucional de @CSJdeLima declaró inadmisible Habeas Corpus presentado en contra del Acuerdo de Consejo N° 026 emitido por la @MuniLima, que declara el Centro Histórico de Lima como Zona Intangible.



Lee la Resolución aqui: https://t.co/MNgBQAfLbN pic.twitter.com/uS4dlRdP1T — CSJ de Lima (@CSJdeLima) February 24, 2023

Currently, President Castillo is serving an 18-month sentence in pretrial detention while the Public Ministry investigates him for the alleged crime of rebellion.

Castillo recently asked the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) to instruct the Peruvian government to order his “immediate release” and reinstatement as president.

After he was ousted, the presidency was filled by his vice president, Dina Boluarte. This led to the outbreak of protests in various parts of the country, resulting in more than 70 deaths from the excessive use of force by security agents in a clear pattern of human rights violations.

Peruvians are demanding the resignation of Boluarte, the dissolution of parliament, a constituent assembly and early elections. The demonstrations have also left thousands of protesters injured.

(RedRadioVE) by Milena Bravo with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SF

