Colombian President Gustavo Petro has announced the departure of three cabinet ministers: Alejandro Gaviria in education, Patricia Ariza in culture and María Isabel Urrutia in sports. This change happens six months after his inauguration as president and has been exaggerated by mainstream media. Most analysts agree it is a maneuver that aims to secure parliamentary alliances to advance Petro’s legislative projects.

In an address to the nation, President Petro thanked the ministers for their service. However, no details were provided about the reasons for the changes. Sociologist Aurora Vergara, who was vice minister of higher education, was appointed minister of education, while Astrid Rodríguez took over as minister of sports.

Patricia Ariza’s replacement for minister of culture has not yet been announced. However, the presidency has indicated that musician Ignacio Zorro will be temporarily in charge of this ministry.

Sudden changes

The removal of the three ministers came after President Petro met with leaders of various political parties to build congressional support for his health, labor and pension reforms. Despite speculation, no details about the reason behind the unexpected cabinet shuffle have been revealed.

Con las y los presidentes de todos los partidos de la coalición de gobierno en el Congreso de la República. pic.twitter.com/B9k75FZcDz — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) February 27, 2023

However, the changes in the cabinet have generated criticism from those who consider it “a risky move.” The dismissed ministers expressed their surprise and bewilderment at not having been notified of these changes in advance.

Petro stressed that his government is committed to consolidating and deepening the reforms that seek to improve the lives of Colombians. He also promised to continue seeking consensus and agreements to carry out his political agenda.

This cabinet shuffle marks a pivotal moment in Petro’s tenure. President Petro must navigate an increasingly challenging political landscape as he works to push through his reforms and consolidate his power. Now, with a new cabinet, he will have the task of reaching a consensus in congress to carry out his proposals and achieve his objective of building a better Colombia.

(RedRadioVE) by Daniella García Lugo with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SF

