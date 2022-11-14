A convoy of tankers carrying fuel from Iran to Lebanon has come under attack on the Iraqi-Syrian border, according to Iranian and Iraqi media reports.

The reports said the attack occurred early on Wednesday when 22 tankers were carrying diesel fuel from Iran to Lebanon through Syria.

An IRIB correspondent said an “Israeli drone” targeted two of the tankers in the incident after eight tankers passed from Iraq’s Al-Qa’im border crossing into Syria.

There have been conflicting reports about the attack and the casualties caused.

Iranian authorities have not yet commented on the reports.

Iraqi sources said earlier that at least four explosions rocked the Al-Qa’im border crossing. Warplanes and helicopters could be heard flying over the region.

Some local sources said the attack was a drone strike targeting resistance forces’ positions in that area.

An Iraqi spokesperson explained that the entry and exit of the tankers from the Arab country were completely official and legal and based on the agreement of the three countries of Iran, Syria, and Iraq.

Iran has supplied fuel shipments to Lebanon via Syria since last year after the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah asked for Iranian help to ease the energy shortage in the country.

Lebanon has been beset by a severe fuel crisis that has left many households and businesses struggling with recurrent power outages.

(Press TV)

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.