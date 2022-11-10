November 10, 2022
Benjamin Netanyahu cabalga sobre Itamar Ben-gvir y el fantasma de Meir Kahane, de regreso al poder en las elecciones recientes de Israel. Cartoon by Carlos Latuff.

Benjamin Netanyahu cabalga sobre Itamar Ben-gvir y el fantasma de Meir Kahane, de regreso al poder en las elecciones recientes de Israel. Cartoon by Carlos Latuff.