The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, stressed this Wednesday, November 9, that the proposals issued by Venezuela at the 27th Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC (COP27) had a significant impact.

“It has been a day of high impact within the summit itself; the proposals have had an impact, especially the creation of the fund to support the victims of climate change, if necessary,” said the president just after his arrival back in Venezuela.

He said that now it is necessary to wait for the agreements to be fulfilled and for there to be a consensus on the proposals. “We left a high-impact proposal in the country regarding international matters, and the debate will continue to develop.”

He pointed out that while participating in the food roundtable, he witnessed a variety of different opinions. “Diversity [of opinion] is the source of the debate. There were quite diverse positions, resulting in vast proposals to support countries in the production of seeds for agricultural production, the treatment of soil and land, and the process of [ameliorating the] deterioration that lands have experienced as a result of climate change. These are vital issues that have worsened even more with the war in Ukraine, which puts us in what we assume to be an existential challenge to convert Venezuela, which has more than 33 million hectares of good soil, good water, and good sun, into a real food-producing powerhouse in our continent and in the world,” he said.

Challenges for Venezuela

Maduro expressed that the challenge for Venezuela is to become a food-producing powerhouse, with more than 33 million hectares for agricultural production.

He recalled that 196 countries participated in the summit, and with geopolitics moving through the corridors, what one hears says a lot about how the world operates and the role that Venezuela has been called upon to play.

He stressed that Venezuela will promote education to address climate change.

“We made a tour of the green zone of the summit where the social movements congregated, and almost unanimously, we received almost unanimous affection from the militants of the international environmental movement. Venezuela has a voice that is heard in the world, and beyond that, [we are recognized for] the battle we have fought,” he added.

“This [battle] has been observed by the world and has generated admiration. Venezuela has earned the respect of the world.”

It was pleasure meeting with the Venezuelan President 🇻🇪 His Excellency Mr @NicolasMaduro on the sideline of UN Climate Summit #COP27 today. pic.twitter.com/VxRhxilJrM — Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) November 8, 2022

President Maduro also highlighted the positive impression he had after talking with Licypriya Kangujam, an 11-year-old Indian girl and founder of the environmental organization, The Child Movement. She also participated in the COP27 and asked him to push for the inclusion of a subject on climate change in elementary and high schools in Venezuela. The young Indian activist received an avalanche of criticism from the right wing after she posted a tweet about meeting with the Venezuelan president.

The Amazon

Maduro stressed that Brazil’s plans regarding the Amazon should be postponed until the president-elect takes office in January 2023.

“We have to wait for Lula to arrive to see what plans he has for the Amazon, being the leader in that area. There was a consensus between Petro and the president of Suriname to propose an alliance in the world to defend the Amazon. The time has come for the powers of the world to finance [the protection of] the Amazon, and that will be strengthened with the arrival of Lula,” he said.

Additionally, he warned that 2030 could be a fatal date for humanity. “In 40 years, the planet could be uninhabitable for the human species, according to expert reports.”

Victims of heavy rains in Venezuela

Maduro also added that his government will continue to address the population affected by torrential rains in recent weeks. “We have had a month of floods and landslides throughout the country, and these are the direct effects of climate change. We will continue to take preventive measures because they have yielded results, and we will also continue to educate the population for the coming months following the Las Tejerías tragedy.”

He emphasized that the world must move toward a strategy of permanent dialogue, and that the most powerful countries must respect the countries of the Global South. “The thriving economic recovery that we are having in Venezuela is impressive, and surprises will come in the final days,” he said.

(Últimas Noticias) by Narkys Blanco, with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/KZ

