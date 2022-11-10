November 10, 2022
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro giving statements to the press during his flight back to Venezuela after his participation in the 27th Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC (COP27) in Sharm El-SHeik, Egypt, November 9, 2022. Photo: Últimas Noticias.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro giving statements to the press during his flight back to Venezuela after his participation in the 27th Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC (COP27) in Sharm El-SHeik, Egypt, November 9, 2022. Photo: Últimas Noticias.