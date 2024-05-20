May 19, 2024 (OrinocoTribune.com)—The governments of Venezuela, Cuba, and Nicaragua, as well as many others around the world, reported that they are closely following the events related to the accident of the helicopter in which the president of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, was traveling after inaugurating a dam on the border with Azerbaijan.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil wrote on social media Sunday, May 19, that President Nicolás Maduro “is closely following the events related to the crashed flight of the helicopter of President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, according to the official information that has been issued from this brotherly country.”

The foreign minister added, “The Venezuelan people and government remain in prayer that the rescue teams will soon be able to return home, safe and sound, all the occupants of the Iranian presidential aircraft.”

Rescue efforts have been heavily affected by weather and climate conditions over the forested area where the accident occurred, making it very difficult to access by air or land. Iranian authorities received Turkish specialized helicopters with nightvision capabilities that may be key for the rescue operation’s success.

Press TV reported that temperatures are falling down sharply in the region, making rescue efforts more complex and threatening the chances of finding possible survivors in good health.

The president of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, expressed dismay a few minutes after the accident occurred and conveyed to the people and authorities of Iran Cuba’s solidarity and the hope that President Raisi and his delegation will be located.

Díaz-Canel wrote on the following on social media” “Dismayed by the news, we express to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the beloved people of the Islamic Republic of Iran our solidarity, best wishes, and hopes that President Raisi and his delegation will be located without affecting their health.”

On board with the president of Iran could be, among others, Ayatollah Hashem, governor of East Azerbaijan, and Foreign Minister Hussein Amir Abdolahián.

The government of Nicaragua, headed by President Daniel Ortega, also expressed its solidarity with Iran. “We are very attentive to your communications, Excellency Ayatollah [Alí Khamenei] and supreme leader of our brother country, which we appreciate so much,” reads a letter signed by both Ortega and the vice president, Rosario Murillo, reported Sputnik.

Earlier, former Bolivian President Evo Morales expressed his best wishes for a positive outcome of the incident; he wrote on social media, “We join the sentiment of the Iranian people so that the president of our brother country, Ebrahim Raisi, is found safe and sound after the incident that occurred today while flying in a helicopter. Our thoughts are with him and his people,” wrote Morales.

Today (May 20, 2024), Iran’s vice president confirmed the death of President Raisi and all passengers on board the helicopter.

Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff

