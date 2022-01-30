Margaud Godoy Appointed as Venezuelan Ambassador to Honduras

Margaud Godoy has been appointed as Venezuela’s ambassador to Honduras, as the two countries resumed diplomatic relations after a break of almost three years. Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Félix Plasencia informed that Godoy’s diplomatic credentials as the country’s ambassador to Honduras have been delivered to the Foreign Affairs Minister of Honduras, Enrique Reina.

Plasencia highlighted that Godoy’s credentials were submitted to the Honduran foreign affairs minister at a ceremony held at the Government Palace in Tegucigalpa, Honduras.

Godoy is a lawyer, expert in criminal proceedings. She graduated in law from the Universidad de los Andes. She was deputy minister for communes, governor of Cojedes state and minister for Women and Gender Equality in Venezuela.

RELATED CONTENT: Honduras Resumes Diplomatic Relations with Venezuela

Entregamos al Canciller Enrique Reina en ceremonia celebrada en el Palacio de Gobierno de Tegucigalpa, las Copias de Estilo que acreditan a la compañera Margaud Godoy como Embajadora de la República Bolivariana de Venezuela ante la República de Honduras pic.twitter.com/wQKB0biTsU — Felix Plasencia (@PlasenciaFelix) January 29, 2022

Venezuela and Honduras have started to restore diplomatic relations, after the inauguration of Xiomara Castro as the new president of Honduras this January 27. Minister Plasencia also informed that the new government, headed by President Castro, has returned the Venezuelan embassy in Honduras to the legitimate authorities of Venezuela. “Today our diplomatic relations have been restored; together we will build Latin American and Caribbean unity,” he added.

Featured image: Venezuela’s new Ambassador to Honduras, Margaud Godoy (left); Foreign Affairs Minister of Venezuela Félix Plasencia (center); and Foreign Affairs Minister of Honduras Enrique Reina (right). Photo: Twitter/ @PlasenciaFelix

(Últimas Noticias) by Alejandra Yañez

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/GMS/SC

Please leave this field empty Want More ? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA (MONDAY DELIVERY) We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.