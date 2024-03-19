By Mision Verdad – Mar 18, 2024

A new episode of improvisation and political disorientation in the ranks of the Venezuelan opposition has emerged following a video shared this Sunday, Mach 17, by the leader of Vente Venezuela, María Corina Machado.

Recently, the disqualified presidential candidate published a message on social media that attempted to convey an image of “serenity and firmness” in the face of recent events in Venezuela regarding the schedule of the presidential elections, set for July 28 of this year.

In her attempt to control the situation, Machado made a positive assessment that was disconnected from reality, stating that the opposition had managed to create “an unprecedented social movement” that would consider her the “legitimate candidate” with “political recognition. National and international.” A simple observation of the political groups that represent the opposition can confirm the serious state of division, battle of egos, and leadership crises they face, which has become more evident in recent weeks.

She suggested that the Venezuelan government had violated the Barbados Agreement by not lifting the disqualification that prevented her from registering as a candidate in the presidential elections. Machado suggested that they would only be “free and fair” if she is allowed to participate. The truth is that it does not appear as a condition in the agreement, and her past actions, such as advocating economic sanctions against Venezuela and promoting the loss of resources and assets abroad, qualify her to authorize her participation in the elections.

To support the false accusation that the Venezuelan government hinders electoral transparency, Machado has manipulated accounts of events that have not favored her, including the authorization of electoral cards for these presidential elections that resulted in the exclusion of some opposition parties due to their own failed strategies of abstentionism in past elections. The Democratic Unity Roundtable and Un Nuevo Tiempo are the two parties belonging to the opposition Unitary Platform whose electoral cards were enabled. Machado has also manipulated the narratives surrounding the electoral calendar, which had the broad participation of all political, economic, and social sectors of the country and complies with the Barbados Agreement and the call process for international observation missions, of which the National Electoral Council has been providing information.

The video concludes with threats directed at the Venezuelan State and its institutions, especially those responsible for organizing the elections. Machado demanded a “negotiated transition” where she would assume political power and requested support from the “international community” to achieve this.

These threats reveal the political calculation that continues to manage and condition María Corina Machado’s behavior and the political sector she represents. For this sector, violence and disregard for the state remain the first choice. This approach would seek a kind of reissue of the Guaidó strategy, this time through the constitution of a parallel institutional framework that guarantees Machado’s registration and the management of an electoral process tailored to her needs.

There were expectations among her ranks that Machado would announce an alternative candidate to replace her. However, her rhetoric focused on radicalization, disregard for the electoral process, and threats to force a “transition,” without offering anything new. What is clear is the lack of a solid strategy to support this discourse.

Rejecting the electoral route and advocating a scenario of violence similar to past episodes is a worn-out resource that will not find support among Machado’s followers but will disturb the climate of recovery that has been created in Venezuela. Appointing a candidate to replace her would call into question all accusations made against the Venezuelan government concerning the Barbados Agreement. It would be an implicit recognition of the electoral process and its legitimate institutions, as well as the results derived from it.

At this time, just months before the presidential elections, María Corina Machado seems to have no choice but to try to demobilize the elections while she drifts. The only thing left to determine is whether the other opposition sectors will blindly follow the same strategy that has condemned them to failure election after election.

