April 11, 2024
Former Ecuadorian Vice President Jorge Glas enters La Roca prison in handcuffs after being abducted by the Ecuadorian Police from the Mexican embassy in Quito. Photo: Ecuador National Police.

Former Ecuadorian Vice President Jorge Glas enters La Roca prison in handcuffs after being abducted by the Ecuadorian Police from the Mexican embassy in Quito. Photo: Ecuador National Police.

Translate »