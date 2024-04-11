It was confirmed this Wednesday that former Ecuadorian vice president Jorge Glas was hospitalized last Monday due to “a suicide attempt,” according to former Ecuadorian president Rafael Correa.

“We have confirmed that the medical emergency was a suicide attempt, wrote Correa on social media. “He has not eaten anything and is on a hunger strike.” Glas was finally able to contact his defense and his family, reported Correa.

Correa held President Daniel Noboa responsible for the physical and emotional integrity of Glas and called on Noboa to be aware that “he has clearly committed the crime typified in Article 125 of the country’s penal code.”

Por fin sus hijos y sus abogados pudieron conectarse con Jorge Glas vía Zoom.

Hemos confirmado que la emergencia médica fue intento de suicidio. No ha comido nada y se encuentra en huelga de hambre.

Responsabilizamos a Daniel Noboa por la integridad física y emocional de Jorge.… pic.twitter.com/YLMyjtrgbL — Rafael Correa (@MashiRafael) April 10, 2024

Physical abuse

For her part, Sonia Gabriela Vera García, a member of the team of lawyers defending Glas, published on her social media accounts an excerpt of a conversation she had with the former vice president in which she recounted the humiliation to which Glas was subjected to during the assault on the Mexican embassy in Quito.

Glas said that before being read his rights, four police officers tied him up, brutally beat him, and then proceeded to film a staged scene to make it appear that Glas’ rights had been respected.

“Then they film me again to make a feint … I was all beaten up and they make me read my rights again,” said Glas. “The police start reading them, and they sit me there and I faint. And they still tell me: ‘Stop, stand up.’ I tried to stand up, but I couldn’t because of the beating they had given me.”

Along these lines, the former Ecuadorian vice president said that there are two videos of the procedure in which he was captured, one in which he was taken out “held by his thumbs as in the time of the dictatorship” and another, which the Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador exhibited, which contradicts the official version spread by the Ecuadorian Government.

“I’m on a hunger strike, but nothing is going to happen to me. You have to know that I’m not going to give up,” Glas added.

Contradictory versions

Last Friday, a police contingent invaded the Mexican diplomatic mission in Ecuador and prepared forcibly arrested Glas, who had been granted diplomatic asylum by Mexico.

From there, he was transferred to the La Roca maximum security prison, located in the city of Guayaquil, almost 430 kilometers from the capital. On April 8, he was taken to a Naval Hospital for treatment “due to his refusal to eat food.”

However, the media reported various versions of what had happened, including that Glas had been poisoned due to ingesting excess medications used to treat pain and anxiolytics.

Glas’ defense and family then stated that they had not been able to establish contact with Glas since he was taken to the Guayaquil prison. They complained that they were not informed promptly of the hospital transfer and held the government of far-right billionaire heir President Noboa responsible for Glas’s physical safety.

(RT)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

