The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, condemned the invasion of the Mexican embassy in Ecuador by the Ecuadorian police and the illegal detention of former Ecuadorian Vice President Jorge Glas who had received political asylum. “It is an act of barbarism, something never seen in Latin America,” the Venezuelan president wrote on social media on Saturday, April 6.

“The right-wing pro-Yankee government of Ecuador brutally violated international law, assaulting the Mexican embassy in Ecuador and abducting a person who had been granted political asylum by the Mexican government,” he added. “Venezuela raises its voice to strongly condemn this fascist act against international law, and expresses its full and absolute solidarity with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and the people of Mexico.”

Es un acto de barbarie, algo nunca visto en América Latina, el gobierno de derecha pro yankee de Ecuador violó brutalmente el Derecho Internacional, asaltando la Embajada de México en Ecuador y secuestrando a un asilado político, así reconocido por el gobierno mexicano. Venezuela… https://t.co/O59LmuNtCn — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) April 6, 2024

President Maduro issued his message in response to a Twitter post from the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who wrote on Friday night, “Alicia Bárcena, our Secretary of Foreign Affairs, has just informed me that the Ecuadorian police forcibly entered our embassy and took away the former vice president of that country who was a refugee in the process of being granted asylum due to the persecution and harassment he faced. This is a flagrant violation of international law and the sovereignty of Mexico, which is why I have instructed our secretary of foreign affairs to issue a statement regarding this authoritarian act, proceed legally, and immediately declare the suspension of diplomatic relations with the government of Ecuador.”

In the early hours of Saturday, the foreign affairs minister of Venezuela, Yván Gil, reported that he had been in contact with Mexican Foreign Affairs Secretary Alicia Bárcena, to whom he conveyed absolute solidarity on behalf of the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, to the Mexican authorities and people and against the violation of their embassy in Ecuador.

“I have spoken on telephone with Secretary Alicia Barcena and conveyed the absolute solidarity of President Nicolás Maduro to President López Obrador against this barbaric act that violates all principles of international law,” Minister Gil posted on social media.

On Friday night, Ecuadorian security forces forcibly entered the Mexican Embassy in Quito and arrested former Ecuadorian Vice President Jorge Glas, who was living inside the embassy since December 17, 2023, seeking political asylum in Mexico after years of lawfare against him, that is part of the lawfare against former President Rafael Correa and the Citizens’ Revolution movement, of which Glas is a well-known leader.

In response to the invasion of the Mexican embassy, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced the suspension of diplomatic relations with Ecuador and condemned the incident as a flagrant violation of international law and the sovereignty of Mexico.

The illegal move by the government of Daniel Noboa, an “ally” of the US government, was severely criticized by almost all Latin American governments. The Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) convened an emergency meeting on the matter, while the president of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega, also announced the termination of all diplomatic relations with Ecuador.

Meanwhile in Venezuela, six far-right coup plotters belonging to María Corina Machado’s Vente Venezuela party, accused by their own co-conspirators, requested asylum in the Argentinian embassy in Caracas. Mainstream media made heavy news coverage after a recent electricity issue caused an interruption in the services for a few hours, despite the fact that the Venezuelan government’s respect for international law and asylum has been almost spotless in recent years.

(Alba Ciudad) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SC

