March 3, 2023
Miranda state governor, Héctor Rodríguez Castro, next to Casimira Monasterios (left), during the closing ceremony of the third Afro-Venezuelan National Congress in Caracas, Sunday, February 26, 2023. Photo: Miranda Governor Office.

Miranda state governor, Héctor Rodríguez, next to Casimira Monasterios (left), during the closing ceremony of the third Afro-Venezuelan National Congress in Caracas, Sunday, February 26, 2023. Photo: Miranda Governor Office.