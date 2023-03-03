March 3, 2023
Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro (left) and former Bolivian President Evo Morales (right), with a wall in the background with banner captioning "#ObamaRepealTheExecutiveOrder," "#ObamaDerogaElDecretoYa," "#VenezuelaIsHope," during a ceremony when more that 13 million signatures were collected rejecting the White House decision declaring Venezuela an "unusual and extraordinary threat" to US security, Caracas, April 2015. Photo: File photo.

