Óscar Alberto Laborde Avellaneda, the new ambassador of Argentina to Venezuela, arrived in Caracas on Thursday, July 21. Venezuelan Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Rander Peña Ramírez was in charge of receiving the new ambassador appointed by the Argentine government.

“On behalf of President Nicolás Maduro and Foreign Minister Carlos Faría, we have received the new ambassador of the Argentine Republic in Venezuela, Óscar Laborde, who has come to the country to work for the strengthening of our binational relations,” Peña Ramírez wrote in a tweet.

RELATED CONTENT: Argentina Proposes Ambassador to Venezuela

AHORA// En nombre del Pdte. @NicolasMaduro y Canciller @Fariacrt hemos recibido al nuevo Embajador de la República Argentina en Venezuela, Oscar Laborde, quien llega al país para avanzar en agenda de trabajo que fortalecerá nuestras relaciones Binacionales. ¡Bienvenido! pic.twitter.com/zoK4Yiiwd0 — Rander Peña Ramírez (@RanderPena) July 21, 2022

Laborde is a public accountant, and was serving as the vice-president of Parlasur when he was named as the Argentine ambassador to Venezuela by Argentine President Alberto Fernández in April. His presence in Caracas represents the full reestablishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

“We believe that it is time to help Venezuela to fully recover its normal functioning as a country through dialogue. We are not going to achieve this if we leave it alone,” Fernández had said after announcing the restoration of Argentina’s diplomatic ties with Venezuela. He had also urged other governments in the region to do the same. Now, with Laborde already in Caracas, the breakdown of diplomatic relations between Caracas and Buenos Aires caused by former President Mauricio Macri comes to an end.

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/AF

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.