Óscar Alberto Laborde Avellaneda, the new ambassador of Argentina to Venezuela, arrived in Caracas on Thursday, July 21. Venezuelan Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Rander Peña Ramírez was in charge of receiving the new ambassador appointed by the Argentine government.
“On behalf of President Nicolás Maduro and Foreign Minister Carlos Faría, we have received the new ambassador of the Argentine Republic in Venezuela, Óscar Laborde, who has come to the country to work for the strengthening of our binational relations,” Peña Ramírez wrote in a tweet.
RELATED CONTENT: Argentina Proposes Ambassador to Venezuela
AHORA// En nombre del Pdte. @NicolasMaduro y Canciller @Fariacrt hemos recibido al nuevo Embajador de la República Argentina en Venezuela, Oscar Laborde, quien llega al país para avanzar en agenda de trabajo que fortalecerá nuestras relaciones Binacionales. ¡Bienvenido! pic.twitter.com/zoK4Yiiwd0
— Rander Peña Ramírez (@RanderPena) July 21, 2022
Laborde is a public accountant, and was serving as the vice-president of Parlasur when he was named as the Argentine ambassador to Venezuela by Argentine President Alberto Fernández in April. His presence in Caracas represents the full reestablishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
“We believe that it is time to help Venezuela to fully recover its normal functioning as a country through dialogue. We are not going to achieve this if we leave it alone,” Fernández had said after announcing the restoration of Argentina’s diplomatic ties with Venezuela. He had also urged other governments in the region to do the same. Now, with Laborde already in Caracas, the breakdown of diplomatic relations between Caracas and Buenos Aires caused by former President Mauricio Macri comes to an end.
Translation: Orinoco Tribune
OT/SC/AF
-
orinocotribunehttps://orinocotribune.com/author/orinocotribune/
-
orinocotribunehttps://orinocotribune.com/author/orinocotribune/
-
orinocotribunehttps://orinocotribune.com/author/orinocotribune/
-
orinocotribunehttps://orinocotribune.com/author/orinocotribune/
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)