On Friday, July 22, a group of former deputies belonging to the Guaidó gang agreed to approve a report documenting irregularities committed in the management of Venezuelan fertilizer company Monómeros Colombo-Venezolanos, headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia, since it has been under the control of the “interim government” of Juan Guaidó.

According to a message circulated on Twitter, “the report documents the political responsibility of Guillermo Rodríguez Laprea,” current general manager of Monómeros appointed by Juan Guaidó, for having concealed information “with the purpose of preventing the truth from being known about the contract with Lionstreet company.

The report prepared by a self-proclaimed Comptroller Commission recommends that the board of directors of the Venezuelan state-owned fertilizer company be completely restructured and that an internal audit be carried out.

The report added that these resolutions will be communicated to Juan Guaidó and his circle “so that the appropriate legal and administrative measures are taken to protect these assets of the Republic.”

These resolutions come just days before Gustavo Petro assumes charge as the president of Colombia. He has announced publicly that his predecessor, Iván Duque, delivered the Venezuelan company to Guaidó so that the latter could steal its assets and destroy it. Petro has also stated that he has talked about the status of the fertilizer company with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, and wants to return the management of the company to the legitimate government of Venezuela.

Allegations of fraudulent management practises in Monómeros began to appear a few months after Juan Guaidó’s designated board took control of the company. Venezuelan investigative news website like La Tabla have documented each such allegation.

The corruption linking Lionstreet Ventures was uncovered in June 2021 by the Monómeros Workers’ Union (Sutramonomeros). The union, through a statement, questioned Rodriguez Laprea for signing a contract with the phantom company that contravened the interests of the company and violated the legal regulations in force.

That statement, which was circulated massively, explained that “orbiting in all this framework, the general manager of Monómeros [Laprea] has been carrying out actions that facilitate the materialization of the ‘collaboration agreement,’ some of which are clear signs of abuse of power and lack of genuine commitment to the company.”

The government of President Nicolás Maduro has also constantly condemned the irregularities in Monómeros, perpetrated with the connivance of the Duque administration, interested in controlling the company because of its strategic role in the Colombian agricultural sector.

