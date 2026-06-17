The Southern District of New York Attorney formally requested Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein to defer the date of the next hearing of the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, and First Lady Cilia Flores to July 22 at 12:00 pm.

According to the judicial request from the prosecutor’s office, the postponement of the hearing—initially set for June 30—is “necessary to avoid scheduling and logistical issues in connection with providing safe transport and security.”

📌 Fiscalía solicitó cambiar la fecha de la próxima audiencia del presidente Nicolás Maduro y Cilia Flores para el 22 de julio y así “evitar problemas de programación y logísticos relacionados con la provisión de transporte seguro y medidas de seguridad” en la fecha fijada el 30… pic.twitter.com/g0zSIUmt0q — Últimas Noticias (@UNoticias) June 16, 2026

In response to the request made by the attorney, the legal defense of the Venezuelan head of state and the first lady expressed their agreement and consent with the new schedule.

According to the official filing, the adjournment will allow the U.S. government to “produce discovery [evidence], enable the defense to review discovery, and permit the defense to consider what pretrial motions it expects to file.”

The July 22 hearing will be the third appearance of President Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores before the court, part of the lawfare trial that the US government is conducting, after invading Venezuela on January 3 and kidnapping the presidential couple and illegally imprisoning them in the US.

(Últimas Noticias) by Karla Patiño, with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

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