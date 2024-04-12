April 12, 2024
A man holds a Palestinian flag during the inauguration of Gaza street in support of the Palestinian people, in the historic center of Managua, Nicaragua, on January 30, 2024. Photo: AFP.

A man holds a Palestinian flag during the inauguration of Gaza street in support of the Palestinian people, in the historic center of Managua, Nicaragua, on January 30, 2024. Photo: AFP.

Translate »