April 12, 2024
Mia Motley and other CARICOM leaders met with Haitian "stakeholders" in Kingston, Jamaica to create the transitional government now in place in Haiti. Photo: Black Agenda Report/File photo.

Mia Motley and other CARICOM leaders met with Haitian "stakeholders" in Kingston, Jamaica to create the transitional government now in place in Haiti. Photo: Black Agenda Report/File photo.

Translate »