Venezuela’s Bolivarian Revolution is facing an unprecedented situation following the illegal U.S. invasion of Venezuela and abduction of its democratically elected president, Nicolas Maduro, and First Lady Cilia Flores on January 3, 2026. Since then, the U.S. has kept in place the crippling economic coercive measures (“sanctions”), estimated to have already caused over 100,000 excess deaths in Venezuela, while threatening further military aggression.

The U.S. empire has also intensified its campaign of psychological warfare. This not only includes the old tactic of blaming the Revolution for the impacts of sanctions, but now targeting the Revolution’s supporters with rumors of betrayal spread through the media and social media. This U.S. tactic, which has been similarly employed elsewhere around the world, is intended to divide the Venezuelan people, sow despair, and demobilize revolutionary resistance and international solidarity.

We will not fall for these tricks. Chavistas–revolutionaries in Venezuela–remain unified in their opposition to U.S. imperialist aggression. The Revolution continues, albeit while facing its most challenging moments. The Venezuelan people know how best to defend their Revolution, as it belongs to them. Like Nicaragua’s Sandinistas, Chavistas have built political consciousness and deep organization while steeped in decades of struggle.

For international solidarity, our primary role is to expose and fight against the ongoing violence and coercion the U.S. has imposed on Venezuela before and since January 3. We demand that the U.S. government and the forces of imperialism keep their Hands Off Venezuela! Our responsibility is to organize actively to oppose imperialist interference from wherever we are, particularly in the imperial core.

For this reason, we continue to prioritize the campaign to liberate kidnapped President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores from the U.S. prison where they are being illegally held as political prisoners, and to oppose and condemn all unilateral coercive measures that violate Venezuela’s sovereignty and right to self-determination.

US Hands off Venezuela! End the Sanctions! Free President Nicolás Maduro and Cilia Flores! Long Live the Bolivarian Revolution!

(NicaSolidarity)