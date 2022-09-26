Pyongyang, September 22 (KCNA) — The vice director general of the General Bureau of Equipment of the Ministry of National Defence of the DPRK released the following press statement on Sept. 21:

Recently, the U.S. and other hostile forces talked about the “violation of a resolution” of the UNSC, spreading a “rumor of arms dealings” between the DPRK and Russia.

Not only the development, production, possession of military equipment, but also their export and import are the lawful right peculiar to a sovereign state, and nobody is entitled to criticize it.

We have never recognized the UNSC unlawful “sanctions resolution” against the DPRK, which was cooked up by the U.S. and its vassal forces.

But we take this opportunity to make clear one thing.

We have never exported weapons or ammunition to Russia before and we will not plan to export them.

It is not sure from where the rumor originated which the U.S. is spreading, but it is aimed at tarnishing the DPRK’s image.

We condemn the U.S. for thoughtlessly circulating the rumor against the DPRK to pursue its base political and military aim, and we warn the U.S. to stop making reckless remarks pulling up the DPRK and to keep its mouth shut.

(KCNA)

