The Kingdom of Norway expressed its wish that the Venezuelan government and the radical wing of the opposition, grouped in the so-called Unitary Platform, resume their process of dialogue and negotiation in Mexico. This was announced by the Foreign Ministry of the European country this Wednesday, June 22, through its Twitter account.

The message from the European country was issued within the context of the participation of the delegation leaders from both the Venezuelan government and the Unitary Platform, Jorge Rodríguez and Gerardo Blyde, respectively, in the Oslo Forum, that began on Tuesday, June 21 and ended on Wednesday.

“We hope that efforts will continue in the short term to resume dialogue and negotiation,” the Norwegian Foreign Ministry wrote on its Twitter account.

The Oslo Forum is an “annual retreat focusing on conflict mediation and peace processes, at Losby Manor outside Oslo on 21–22 June,” the Norwegian Foreign Ministry details on its website. “Some 100 conflict mediators, high-level decision-makers, experts, and peace process actors from around the world will gather to share their experience of peace diplomacy and conflict resolution.”

We welcome the presence at the #OsloForum by @jorgerpsuv, representing the Government, and @GerardoBlyde, representing the delegation of the Unitary Platform; we hope that efforts will continue in the short term to resume the #Venezuela dialogue and negotiation. pic.twitter.com/3F9QGstA84 — Norway MFA (@NorwayMFA) June 22, 2022

On May 17 of this year, the Venezuelan government and the Venezuelan opposition held a “working meeting for future plans, to rescue the spirit” of the Mexico Talks. The update was reported via Twitter by the head of the Venezuelan government delegation, Jorge Rodríguez, who indicated that he met with the representative of the so-called Unitary Platform, Gerardo Blyde, without specifying the location of the meeting.

During the May meeting they explored “action formulas for the future,” said Rodríguez, who also reported that the Venezuelan government insisted “on the crucial importance of the development of social issues that are of the main interest of our people.” In addition, Rodríguez insisted on the participation of the diplomat Alex Saab in any future talks.

On October 16, 2021, after the Saab’s abduction by the US, the Venezuelan government suspended its participation in the Mexico Talks. On September 14, the diplomat had been included as a full member of the dialogue process.

(Diario VEA) by Yuleidys Hernández Toledo

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

