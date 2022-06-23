The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), stated that his country will open its doors to the founder of WikiLeaks, Julian Assange, to provide him with asylum in the event that the United States decides to release him.

During his morning press conference, AMLO indicated that he will intercede with US President Joe Biden to address the case of Assange’s extradition.

“I am aware that it goes against the harsh, severe groups that exist in the US as in all countries, but humanism must also prevail,” said AMLO. “Mexico opens the doors to Assange in the event that it decides to free him. There are mechanisms to do it.”

Likewise, AMLO expressed his belief that it was not possible to speak about human rights and freedom of expression while the work of Julian Assange is being punished.

AMLO described UK courts’ decision to permit Assange’s extradition as disappointing. Assange will likely face life imprisonment if extradited to the US.

“And freedoms?” asked AMLO. “Are we going to remove the Statue of Liberty from New York? Are we going to continue talking about democracy, protection of human rights, freedom of expression?”

“This is a shame for the world,” AMLO continued, “the treatment that this journalist has been given. Many do not know that what he did was that, in an unorthodox investigation, he collected cables from the United States embassies, where there was talk of acts of interventionism and crimes.”

Last week, the British government signed the order authorizing Assange’s extradition to the United States, where he is accused of some 20 crimes, which could yield a sentence of 175 years in prison, for leaking information filed as state secrets. After learning of the ruling, Assange’s defense announced that he would appeal the decision.

