February 17, 2024
Druze men sit with Syrian flags during a rally marking Syria's Independence Day, in the Druze village of Majdal Shams in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, on the border with Syria, Monday, April 17, 2023. Photo: AP.

Druze men sit with Syrian flags during a rally marking Syria's Independence Day, in the Druze village of Majdal Shams in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, on the border with Syria, Monday, April 17, 2023. Photo: AP.