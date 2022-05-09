Overturning Roe Widely Out of Step With American Voters

“The right to reproductive care is a fundamental human right, and the intent by this right-wing Supreme Court to overturn Roe is completely out of step with the view of the American people. A majority of voters — even Republican voters — support leaving the precedent of Roe v. Wade intact, a crucial fact that the GOP will be reminded of in November if they overrule their own base’s wishes.

Democrats have a critical contrast to make this November: Democrats believe that women deserve to have autonomy over their own bodies. Republicans don’t.”

Data for Progress polling from September of last year finds a strong majority of American voters support letting the Roe v. Wade decision remain. Voters who say the decision should remain in place include Democrats by +62 points, Independents by +41 points, and Republicans by +10 points.

An analysis of the 2020 Cooperative Congressional Election Study published by Data for Progress in December of last year finds a federal ban on abortion fails to achieve above thirty percent of support among voters in all fifty states.

(CommonDreams)

Featured Image: Protestors gather around the US supreme court building demanding rights to bodily autonomy for women