June 15, 2023
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, left, shakes hands after presenting a medallion to Chinese President Xi Jinping; July 18, 2017. Photo: Reuters/Mark Schiefelbein/Pool.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, left, shakes hands after presenting a medallion to Chinese President Xi Jinping; July 18, 2017. Photo: Reuters/Mark Schiefelbein/Pool.