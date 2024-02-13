February 13, 2024
Supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest against the alleged skewing in Pakistan's national election results, in Karachi on February 11, 2024. Photo by AFP.

Supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest against the alleged skewing in Pakistan's national election results, in Karachi on February 11, 2024. Photo by AFP.