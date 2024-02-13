The executive vice president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, condemned statements of the far-right president of Uruguay, Luis Lacalle Pou. Lacalle Pou recently made statements concerning the internal affairs of Venezuela after the arrest of the NGO figure Rocío San Miguel, named in the most recent terrorist plot uncovered by Venezuelan intelligence. VP Rodríguez referred to Lacala Pou’s comments as “interventionist.”

The Uruguayan president said that in Venezuela, there is a dictatorship, and that “if someone doesn’t want to say it, it is for a reason.” Furthermore, Lacalle condemned the arrest of the USAID-sponsored human rights activist, whose complicity with destabilizing plans against the government is longstanding.

Tiene cara de lacayo, se dobla y mueve la cola cuando sus amos del norte le dan órdenes. Que alguien me niegue que es Lacalle Pou? Le valdría mejor atender los problemas del pueblo de Uruguay en lugar de inmiscuirse en los asuntos de Venezuela. El golpismo y extremismo no… https://t.co/CTnB9hu3el — Delcy Rodríguez (@delcyrodriguezv) February 12, 2024

Given these statements, the Venezuelan vice president wrote on social media that the president of Uruguay “has the face of a lackey (lacayo), who bends over and wags his tail when his masters from the north give him orders. Can someone argue that this is Lacalle Pou?” she wrote in reference to the statements of the Uruguayan president.

Next, Rodríguez recommended to Lacalle Pou that “it would be better for him to attend to the problems of the people of Uruguay instead of meddling in the affairs of Venezuela.”

Since the Venezuelan Supreme Court ruling ratifying the disqualification of far-right politician María Corina Machado for running in the upcoming presidential elections, a growing number of far-right Latin American presidents have issued statements so similar one could almost believe they were written by the same person. Analysts claim that this is a typical US Department of State modus operandi, instructing lackey governments to follow orders from Washington.

(Últimas Noticias) by Randolph Borges with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

