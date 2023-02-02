February 2, 2023
A Palestinian protester, at left, throws a tear gas canister fired by Israeli soldiers away from him as a cameraman records nearby, during a demonstration against Israel's separation barrier in the West Bank village of Bilin, near Ramallah, Friday, Sept. 11, 2009. Israel says the barrier is necessary for security while Palestinians call it a land grab. Photo: Nasser Ishtayeh/Associated Press.

A Palestinian protester, at left, throws a tear gas canister fired by Israeli soldiers away from him as a cameraman records nearby, during a demonstration against Israel's separation barrier in the West Bank village of Bilin, near Ramallah, Friday, Sept. 11, 2009. Israel says the barrier is necessary for security while Palestinians call it a land grab. Photo: Nasser Ishtayeh/Associated Press.