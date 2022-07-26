It was agreed to lower the cost of the basic basket by 30 percent through the application of price caps.

Sunday, July 24, representatives of the popular movement and the government of Panama reached the first agreements at the single dialogue round-table after the protests that began on July 6 and have set the Central American country into sharp unrest.

The parties agreed to reduce the cost of the basic basket by 30% through the application of price caps, subsidies for the consumption of national production, as well as the reduction of tariffs in accordance with trade levels.

In this sense, the leader of the Alianza Pueblo Unidos por la Vida, Saúl Méndez, stressed that the process has been very complex, taking into account the diversity of organizations brought together in a single round-table.

At the same time, Méndez pointed out that “in these six aspects we have managed to get the government to reduce and freeze the prices of more than 70 items” while pointing out that there is no consensus on three other points.

In this regard, the organizations claim to impose a cap on profits in the supply chain after the placement of speculative prices on fuel, transportation and medicines.

Likewise, the union leader said that “we must focus the discussion with the government so that an objective and real agreement can be reached against the abuse of the employers and businessmen against the Panamanian people by increasing prices indiscriminately.”

Accordingly, the top prices will be registered in an Executive Decree extendable after six months, meanwhile, the government will pay the difference for the merchandise of micro, small and medium enterprises.

Likewise, in the period within 30 days after the signing of the regulation, it was agreed to amend Law 45 of 2007 in order to extend the powers of the Authority for Consumer Protection and Defense of Competition.

Featured image: Panamanians in the streets waving Panamanian flags while protesting the economic crisis ignited by neoliberal pro-US governments. Photo: DesdeAbajo.info.

