Former CIA Director James Woolsey Jr. recently admitted on live TV that the US government had intervened in the elections of other countries.

He casually made these comments during a live interview after being asked by Fox News host Laura Ingraham if his country had ever meddled in the elections of another nation.

The former Company man responded with what for all intensive purposes was a yes, adding that it had been done to protect the system from a communist takeover.

“Ok, probably, but it was for the good of the system in order to avoid the communists from taking over. For example in Europe, for example, ’47, ’48, ’49 in Greece and Italy, we, the CIA…” were his exact words until he was cut off by Ingraham.

Former CIA Director James Woolsey laughs when Laura Ingraham asks if the U.S has “tried to meddle in other countries’ elections” & he says “oh probably, but… for the good of the system…to avoid communists from taking over.” LI: “Do we do it now?”

JW: “only for a good cause.” pic.twitter.com/sr2v0e8Ro6 — Fiorella Isabel (@FiorellaIsabelM) July 23, 2022

She asked him if the US still carried out the same type of operations, to which Woolsey responded: “only for a very good cause… In the interest of democracy.”

On a similar note, former Secretary of State John Bolton recently admitted to having participated in the planning of coup d’etats in other countries. Thus this is far from the first time that a former or active US official has confessed to their nations interventionist and imperialist agenda throughout the world.

Time after time, US officials involved in “shaping” the politics of other nations have tried to claim that their actions are for the better good and are intended to guarantee the safety of their nation. Yet the hypocrisy of these justifications becomes more threadbare with each passing year.

Interestingly, Bolton’s confessions prompted the Russian foreign ministry to demand an international investigation into the acts which he admitted having participated in.

(Últimas Noticias) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/KW/JRE

