On Friday, December 2, Venezuelan state oil company Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) signed a series of contracts with US oil company Chevron for oil production in Venezuela.

These agreements will also allow promoting the development of join ventures in the country.

The signing of the contracts took place at the PDVSA headquarters in La Campiña, Caracas. On behalf of Venezuela, the president of PDVSA, Asdrubal Chávez, and Petroleum Minister Tareck El Aissami signed the contract.

On behalf of Chevron signed the president of Chevron for Venezuela, Javier La Rosa.

Minister El Aissami stated that these contracts “have the aim of strengthening the oil industry of the country.”

He highlighted the recovery of the Venezuelan oil industry despite illegal sanctions imposed by the United States in recent years.

“We signed some very important contracts for the country, and the whole world,” El Aissami commented during the press conference after the signing of the deal. “You [Chevron] will find productive companies that have been able to resist the onslaught of these illegal sanctions, in violation of international law. Companies that have achieved a miracle by defending their productive capacities. You are going to find a moralized working class, very happy, and above all very willing to follow the joint development plans that we have drawn up for ourselves.”

He added that it is necessary to strengthen the production of energy and oil, in order to contribute to the global demand.

“We must continue to produce more, now as a strategic partner in joint ventures, and show the world that Venezuela is still standing, and is open to international investment in this vital sector for all, which is the energy sector,” he stressed.

The signing of the new contract with Chevron comes after the signing of the second partial agreement between the Venezuelan government and the far-ight sector of the Venezuelan opposition this weekend in Mexico.

This second partial agreement aims at the recovery of Venezuelan state resources that are frozen by the sanctions, in order to address social needs and attend to the recovery of public services.

Lifting of sanctions against PDVSA

After the signing of the contracts, Petroleum Minister El Aissami called for the lifting of all sanctions against PDVSA.

“From Venezuela we demand the immediate cessation of the attack and blockade against PDVSA, which has caused serious damage to the national economy and has also affected our strategic partners,” he said. “Venezuela has always been open to foreign investment.”

In recent days President Nicolás Maduro has demanded the return of CITGO Petroleum Corporation, popularly known as CITGO, a subsidiary of PDVSA in the United States.

“CITGO Corporation is owned by Venezuela, and the full return of CITGO to Venezuela and the return of its dividends to Venezuelan bank accounts is one of the vital elements for the negotiations [Mexico Talks] to advance,” the president said at a recent press conference with national and international media.

(Últimas Noticias) by Ariadna Eljuri

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SC

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.