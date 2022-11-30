Venezuelan Minister of Oil Tareck El Aissami announced through social media that he will be signing contracts with the Chevron company.

El Aissami published photographs of the moment he met with Javier La Rosa, president of Chevron Venezuela, stressing that Chevron will celebrate 100 years of operations in Venezuela next year.

The meeting between El Aissamu and La Rosa was possible thanks to the second partial agreement for the protection of the Venezuelan people, which was recently signed in Mexico. Additionally, the US government is to issue permits for Chevron Corp to resume its imports of oil and oil products from its companies in Venezuela.

According to the Venezuelan press, this decision by the US administration was celebrated by the Latin American Association of Oil and Energy Entrepreneurs. The association considers it “a prelude to the lifting of the inexplicable sanctions against the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.”

El Aissami also highlighted that they will soon sign “the contracts to promote the development of joint ventures and oil production, as we have always done, under the terms established in the Constitution and other Venezuelan laws.”

1/2 He sostenido una exitosa reunión de trabajo con el presidente de Chevron Javier La Rosa; empresa petrolera que el próximo 2023 cumplirá 100 años de operaciones en Venezuela. pic.twitter.com/pWaXI5kdU0 — Tareck El Aissami (@TareckPSUV) November 29, 2022

(RedRadioVE) by Victoria Torres

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/FV/SF

