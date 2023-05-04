The Venezuelan minister for labor, Francisco Torrealba, reported that retirees from the public administration and pensioners of the Venezuelan Institute of Social Security (IVSS) will receive the equivalent in bolivars of $49 per month as a warfare bonus, in addition to the amount they will continue to receive for retirement.

Torrealba reported via social media this Tuesday, May 2, that pensioners will receive these new amounts, his report following the announcements made by President Nicolás Maduro to raise labor benefits and adjust them to dollar fluctuation when paid in bolivars.

IVSS pensioners will have a monthly income of $20 (in its equivalent in bolivars) for the same programme, in addition to Bs. 130 for the payment of the pension, equivalent currently to $5.

Torrealba also clarified that these amounts will be paid in bolivars, indexed to the price of the dollar at the moment of each payment.

Jubilad@s de la APN cobrarán el equivalente en Bs a 49 USD por concepto de bono de guerra indexado más el monto que vienen cobrando por jubilación, pensionad@s del IVSS cobrarán el equivalente en Bs a 20 USD del bono de guerra indexado mas los 130,00bs cobrados como pensión. — Francisco Torrealba (@torrealbaf) May 2, 2023

He further stated that all workers in the public sector will receive monthly the equivalent in bolivars of $40 (indexed) as part of the warfare bonus, plus what corresponds to them for their salary and other benefits.

The minister reiterated what President Maduro had announced on Tuesday morning: that active public employees will receive the equivalent in bolivars of $30 as warfare bonus, and the equivalent in bolivars of $40 for the food bonus and their salary. “The warfare bonus and the food bonus will be indexed [adjusted to the value of the dollar] periodically.”

(Alba Ciudad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/AU

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.