Ukraine has attacked the Kremlin with drones early this Wednesday, May 3, in an action that is being considered an assassination attempt against Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to Russian authorities, who described the attack as a planned terrorist action.

The president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, arrived by surprise in Helsinki, the capital of Finland, for a summit of Nordic heads of government, together with the leaders of Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Iceland. He was received this Wednesday at the presidential palace in Helsinki by his Finnish counterpart, Sauli Niinistö, in the first visit of the Ukrainian head of state to the Nordic country that recently joined NATO.

After the attack, the Kremlin press service stated: “As a result of timely actions taken by the military and special services with the use of radar warfare systems, the vehicles were put out of service.” They added that there were two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) targeting the Kremlin.

“We consider these actions as planned terrorism and an attack against the president,” it was further added, “carried out on the eve of Victory Day, the May 9 Parade [Victory Day referring to the day of the victory of Soviet forces against Nazi Germany at the end of WWII], in which the presence of foreign guests is also scheduled.”

Neither Putin nor anyone else was injured in the attack, nor was the president’s work schedule changed, according to Russian authorities. There was also no structural damage from the drone fragments that fell into one of Kremlin’s buildings.

“The Russian side reserves the right to respond where and when it deems appropriate,” the Kremlin press service stated.

The mayor of Moscow, Sergey Sobyanin, announced that as of May 3, the use of UAVs in the city is prohibited, except those operated by state authorities.

According to him, the decision is in order to aid the work of law enforcement agencies. “I remind you that the unauthorized launch of a UAV is a crime that entails administrative and criminal liability,” Sobyanin reported.

