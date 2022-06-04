The People’s Summit for Democracy will take place a mile away from where the IX Summit of the Americas is to be held, and will present a different vision of the hemisphere as a place of peace, freedom and prosperity, without the exclusion of any country.

Parallel to the Summit of the Americas, which will take place from June 8 to 10, in Los Angeles, California, the People’s Summit for Democracy will be held in the same city during the same time, in solidarity with Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba, countries that have been excluded from the meeting by the US government.

You are invited to The People's Summit this June 8-10 in Los Angeles! Over 150 endorsing organizations, countless activists, and leaders from around the world are coming together to uplift the voices of the people and imagine a new world; one that puts people's democracy first.

US activist Manolo de los Santos, founder and co-director of The People’s Forum has indicated that the event will denounce “all the sanctions and illegal blockades” that the US government has imposed on countries like Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela.

“We uphold that countries have a right to determine their own economic, political and social systems and the US government has no moral or political authority to impose its model of democracy on other countries,” said de los Santos.

He also criticized the Joe Biden administration for holding “a summit for US friendly nations only, amongst which there are certain countries that have adopted a neocolonial policy of servitude towards the United States and their associates who profit from civil unrest.”

He opined that the US has lost “an opportunity to set up a tremendous dialogue between the countries of the region.”

De los Santos explained that during three days, more than 200 grassroots organizations and the workers unions of the city will meet a mile away from the site of the official Summit. The People’s Summit will hold workshops, plenary sessions and cultural activities.

“The Summit will raise issues that are important for our people: civil rights for migrants, women and workers; the reconstruction and protection of democratic norms and security for our families,” said De los Santos.

Angelica Salas, executive director of Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles (CHIRLA), said, “The People’s Summit will present a different vision of the hemisphere as a place of peace, freedom, and prosperity for all which excludes no country.”

The organizers of the People’s Summit plan to organize a protest march to the venue of the Summit of the Americas on June 10, although the Los Angeles Police Department has denied permission for such a march.

