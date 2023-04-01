The Peruvian Congress accepted a vacancy motion against de facto President Dina Boluarte, which will be put to a vote in the next session of the parliament to decide if it will admitted for debate. The news was announced by the president of Congress, José Williams.

The vacancy motion accuses Boluarte of being morally unfit for office, because since she took office in December 2022, over 70 Peruvians have died in anti-government protests. A majority of Peruvians demand the resignation of Boluarte and the Congress and call for new general elections, accusing Boluarte and the Congress of a parliamentary coup against President Pedro Castillo.

The vacancy motion demands Congress “To declare the permanent moral incapacity of the President of the Republic, Dina Ercilia Boluarte Zegarra, according to Article 113.2 of the Political Constitution of Peru. To declare the vacancy of the presidency of the Republic and, consequently, enforcing Article 115 of the Political Constitution of Peru that regulates presidential succession.”

The president of Parliament, José Williams, announced that the motion will be consulted in the next session, but the date is yet to be fixed.

However, it is not yet clear whether the promoters of the vacancy motion will be able to gather the 52 votes needed to begin formal vacancy proceedings. If they do, they will need 87 votes, out of 130 members of parliament, to remove Boluarte.

Investigation

Dina Boluarte is also being investigated for allegations of money laundering in the financing of the 2021 presidential race. The Peruvian Attorney General’s Office started the case after businessman Henry Shimabukuro claimed that he had financed Boluarte’s trips and activities during her electoral campaign.

Boluarte rejected the accusations against her and stressed that they were a “dark political maneuver that is trying to tarnish the image of the constitutional government, democracy and the institutional framework, by making claims without evidence.”

