The National Coordinator for Human Rights of Perú (CNDDHH), reported that the young protestor Rosalino Flores died this Tuesday, March 21, as a result of wounds sustained on January 11 from the National Police of Perú (PNP) firing 36 pellets at him during protests against Dina Boluarte and her de facto government.

“After almost two months of agony, Rosalino Flores, a 22-year-old boy who was shot by over 30 metal pellets in his stomach during the protests in Cusco, has died,” reported the CNDDHH, cited by Actualidad RT. “With his death, there have now been 49 civilians executed by the law enforcement agencies during Dina Boluarte’s regime.”

The congresswoman for the town of Cusco, Ruth Luque, mourned the death of the young man, who had taken refuge behind a tree before being intercepted by a National Police officer, as captured by video footage.

“My solidarity and condolences to your family,” Luque wrote via social media. “A new death is in the hands of this government. Rosalino was [just] 22 years old, his dreams of him taken away by this government.”

#ULTIMO Hemos asumido la defensa de la familia del joven Rosalino Flores, quien falleció ayer por haber sido impactado por 33 perdigones de plomo disparados por un efectivo de la @PoliciaPeru en las protestas en el Cusco. https://t.co/LQkmB1YGab — Carlos Rivera Paz (@IDL_Rivera) March 23, 2023

To date, the Ombudsman’s Office counts 67 official deaths during the demonstrations against Dina Boluarte and the Congress of the Republic; 48 of them were civilians in clashes with security officials, 11 were civilians in events related to the demonstrations, and seven were security agents (six military officers and one police officer).

(Alba Ciudad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/AU

