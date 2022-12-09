This Thursday, December 8, the Perúvian judiciary issued a seven-day preliminary detention measure against President Pedro Castillo, who was arrested this Wednesday after announcing the temporary dissolution of Congress.

“Supreme Court of Preparatory Investigation, in the charge of Judge Juan Carlos Checkley,” the judiciary reported on its social media accounts, “has seven days of preliminary detention against former President Pedro Castillo, investigated for the crime of rebellion (alternatively conspiracy),” the ruling also being published on its website.

In its resolution, the judiciary stated that the term of judicial detention is in force from December 7 to 13, 2022.

President Castillo was arrested this Wednesday, December 7, after decreeing the dissolution of Congress, a night curfew, and a temporary “Exception Government,” until elections were called to elect a new Congress, the measures in accordance with Article 134 of the Perúvian Constitution.

After delivering his speech to the nation, Castillo left the government palace with his family and was taken by security forces to the Prefecture of the National Police of Peru (PNP) located on Alfonso Ugarte avenue, in the city of Lima.

President Castillo dissolved Congress moments before Parliament called a session to declare a vacancy (dismissal) motion against him, the third such attempt to oust him in the less that 16 months since his inauguration.

Parliament convened a plenary session where the president’s “permanent moral incapacity to continue” was declared, as well as the vacancy of the presidency, creating a new constitutional battle that many are calling the consummation of a coup d’état against President Pedro Castillo.

