Pharmaceutical Industry Dispatches Army of Lobbyists to Block Generic COVID-19 Vaccines

By Lee Fang – Apr 23 2021

New lobbying disclosures show over 100 drug lobbyists working to defeat the IP waiver request at the WTO.

The Pharmaceutical Industry is pouring resources into the growing political fight over generic coronavirus vaccines. Newly filed disclosure forms from the first quarter of 2021 show that over 100 lobbyists have been mobilized to contact lawmakers and members of the Biden administration, urging them to oppose a proposed temporary waiver on intellectual property rights by the World Trade Organization that would allow generic vaccines to be produced globally. Pharmaceutical lobbyists working against the proposal include Mike McKay, a key fundraiser for House Democrats, now working on retainerfor Pfizer, as well as several former staff members to the U.S. Office of Trade Representative, which oversees negotiations with the WTO.

The petition, she argued, is among the “empty gestures that place the cost and responsibility back on the laps of the neediest countries.” A better solution, McMurry-Heath said, would be to continue the approach led by COVAX, a nonprofit backed by billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates that facilitates purchases and donations of vaccines for the developing world. But global public health activists remain skeptical. “The drug company lobbyists are saying the TRIPS waiver won’t increase the supply of vaccines, but if that’s true, why do they oppose it? Because they think it will in fact expand production,” noted James Love, director of Knowledge Ecology International, a group that supports the waiver petition. “The waiver itself, from a legal point of view, is most important for eliminating two restrictive provisions on the TRIPS, both dealing with exports,” added Love. “From a political point of view, it is more important, giving a green light to use existing compulsory licensing authority and putting pressure on vaccine manufacturers to do more voluntary agreements.”