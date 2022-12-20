The number of deaths during nationwide demonstrations in Peru increased to 25 as of Monday, December 19. The demonstrators are demanding new general elections and a new Constitution, the Ministry of Health reported.

According to the Ministry of Health’s most recent announcement, nine of the 25 deaths occurred in the department of Ayacucho, six in Apurímac, three in Cusco, three in Junín, three in La Libertad, and one in Arequipa.

🔴 ACTUALIZACIÓN 18/12 – 12:00hrs | #Minsa informa que durante las manifestaciones públicas a nivel nacional se registran ⬇️ Altas médicas (287): Apurímac (56), Ayacucho (45), Lima (37), La Libertad (36), Arequipa (35), Junín (35), Cusco (16), Puno (15) y Huancavelica (12). — Ministerio de Salud (@Minsa_Peru) December 18, 2022

The ministry also announced a total of 287 medical discharges: 56 in Apurímac, 45 in Ayacucho, 37 in Lima, 36 in La Libertad, 35 in Arequipa, 35 in Junín, 16 in Cusco, 15 in Puno and 12 in Huancavelica.

So far, 69 people have been hospitalized: 20 in Ayacucho, 17 in Junín, 12 in La Libertad, six in Ucayali, five in Apurímac, four in Lima, four in Arequipa and one in Huancavelica.

Since December 7, Peru has been experiencing a period of social uprising following the ousting of Pedro Castillo, who is now in pretrial detention for the alleged crime of rebellion.

The current de facto president, Dina Boluarte, declared a state of national emergency for 30 days and demanded that Congress bring forward the general elections to December 2023.

Deaths will be investigated by military justice system

This Monday, December 19, the Public Prosecutors Office and the military justice system will begin investigations into the deaths of civilians during the protests, as reported by Boluarte in an interview with local media.

On Tuesday, December 20, the president of the Council of Ministers, Pedro Angulo, will be officially replaced along with the heads of the education and culture departments, all of whom resigned on December 16.

The de facto president downplayed the significance of the large popular demonstrations, describing them as “small groups.”

Meanwhile, the Mexican ministry of foreign affairs revealed the granting of political asylum to the Castillo family.

(Al-Mayadeen)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SF

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.