This Monday, Venezuela celebrated the milestone of constructing 4.3 million homes through the Great Housing Mission of Venezuela (GMVV), launched in 2011 under the government of Hugo Chávez.

The delivery ceremony was held in the state of Lara. “We did it: 4.3 million homes,” said Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro. “We are going the way of Chávez, building well-being for the Venezuelan people.”

A newly built housing complex in Lara includes a Comprehensive Diagnostic Center (CDI), a pharmacy, a Simoncito “Fruto Vivas” Bolivarian Initial Education Center, a sports field, a peace quadrant to guarantee the security of the sector, and a land transport route for residents’ access to their homes.

In the state of Lara, the GMVV has delivered more than 71,660 homes between 2011 and 2021. So far this year, the GMVV awarded 482 in Lara. The goal set for 2022 was the construction of 500,000 homes.

“The figure that we are achieving is enormous, so much so that the international media are going to publish it,” said Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro. “You have to see the path traveled and the path to be followed. We have done it with criminal sanctions.”

“Without the working class, this would have been impossible,” added President Maduro. “To build 4.3 million homes, 34,888,113 tons of cement were used.” The president projected that the five-million home milestone will be reached by 2024.

Anzoátegui receives 64 new homes

Families of the Ciudadela Batalla de Carabobo housing community in Barcelona, Anzoátegui state, received 64 homes at a ceremony officiated by the state governor Luis José Marcano.t

Marcano and Mayoress Sugey Herrera thanked the efforts of the national government to ensure good living standards for Venezuela’s citizens. Marcano recalled that the houses were largely constructed by the local people who will now inhabit the new homes.

“64 decent, beautiful homes, made with the hands of our people,” said Marcano. “It is the most important thing that we want to communicate to the country. This urban area was built with the hands of women and men who are now going to live in this space”.

Melania Marval, the chairperson of the Ciudadela Batalla de Carabobo housing complex, gave thanks for the support of President Nicolás Maduro and the national government in trusting in the hand of organized popular power.

“There are 64 houses that each one of its beneficiaries built,” said Marval. “We did not have companies. It was popular power, urban planning. It was an achievement dreamed of for 17 years that few thought would be possible.”

In addition, the governor of Anzoátegui also delivered the first toy of more than 400,000 toys destined for each boy and girl in the state.

Projects for 2023

The head of state announced that for 2023 he approved €2.66 million to rebuild the town of Las Tejerías, hit by a deadly landslide earlier this year. Venezuela plans to provide housing for 177 families.

“We will also promote the Safe Leasing Program and Credi Techo, which are being created for 2023, complementary to the Great Venezuela Housing Mission,” said President Maduro.

President Maduro reported that 600 families that were affected by heavy rains during 2022 will welcome the new year in their new homes. He also announced that 1,600 families that are still in shelters as a result of damages from previous years, will have decent housing in the first quarter of 2023.

Maduro recalls legacy of Maradona

Maduro congratulated the Emir of Qatar for the extraordinary organization of the World Cup. “Despite the fact that they tried to sabotage it and prevent it, it was a world-class event… Qatar came out shining and victorious,” he said.

In addition, President Maduro recalled Diego Maradona: “Our dear friend who brought food, medicine and investors to Venezuela to face the blockade imposed by the US would have been happy yesterday… I’m sure he was implicated in Argentina’s victory.”

