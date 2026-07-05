Rubble in La Guaira, declared a "natural disaster zone" after the double earthquake of magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5 on June 24, 2026. Photo: Ronald Peña/EFE.

Rubble in La Guaira, declared a "natural disaster zone" after the double earthquake of magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5 on June 24, 2026. Photo: Ronald Peña/EFE.