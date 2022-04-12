President Maduro: After 11A Venezuelan People have Gone Through 20 Years of Courageous Victories

Earlier today, the President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, commemorated the 20th anniversary of the coup against the leader of the Bolivarian Revolution, Hugo Chávez, on April 11 (11A) 2002.

“The coup d’état against Comandante Chávez was a nefarious crime of the oligarchic right against our Magna Carta, the institutions, and the Venezuelan people who have gone through 20 years of victories with determination and courage,” the head of state wrote on Twitter. “Our destiny is to continue to win!”

El Golpe de Estado contra el Comandante Chávez fue un crimen nefasto de la derecha oligárquica contra la CRBV, la institucionalidad y el Pueblo venezolano que ha transitado 20 años de victorias con determinación y valentía. ¡Nuestro destino es seguir venciendo! pic.twitter.com/kUmTprVSUo — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) April 11, 2022

On April 11, 2002, a coup d’état was perpetrated against the constitutional president elected by the Venezuelan people, Hugo Chávez, orchestrated by the extreme right and treasonous elements of the military, supported by the United States’ administration and business sectors, in alliance with the country’s private media and international media outlets.

Among the activities scheduled for this Monday in commemoration of this unprecedented historical event, the International Summit Against Fascism meeting stood out, held at the headquarters of the Foreign Ministry, Casa Amarilla in Caracas, with guests from five continents. Venezuela’s Foreign Affairs Minister Félix Plasencia led the events, and spoke about the significance of April 11.

Aquel 11 de abril del 2002, marcó sin duda, el renacimiento social de Venezuela, determinando un nuevo panorama geopolítico, donde el pueblo asumió un rol protagónico en la defensa de la soberanía y respaldo de la Revolución Bolivariana iProhibido olvidar! pic.twitter.com/Z80oE6cgBa — Felix Plasencia (@plasenciafelixr) April 11, 2022

The three-day summit will discuss the coup d’état of 20 years ago and the heroic response of the Venezuelan people who returned Chávez to power less than 48 hours later, on April 13.

Likewise, the 13th Anniversary Forum of the Bolivarian Militia and the 20th Anniversary of April 13, 2002 are planned at the Theater of the Army Academy, Fort Tiuna, Caracas, where the Minister of Defense, Vladimir Padrino López, is expected to be keynote speaker.

The most remarkable feature of April 2002’s historic milestone was not that a group of ultra-right-wing actors supported by the United States government and Spain consummated a coup d’état, but that democracy was restored in less than 48 hours.

Featured image: View of Baralt Ave. from Llaguno bridge, with part of the monument erected to recall the historic role of those defending the Bolivarian Revolution during the coup d’état in 2002. Photo: El Sol de Margarita.

(Últimas Noticias) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL/EF

